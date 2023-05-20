Saraya Trying To Get Her Brother A Match In AEW

Saraya is attempting to get her brother an AEW match.

On a recent episode of “The Corner Podcast,” Paige revealed that she has been pushing Tony Khan to allow her brother Zak to work a match in All Elite Wrestling.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

On wanting her brother to get his own movie:

“I would want one on my brother Zak. Because I feel that he had such a special story in there too where WWE never gave him the chance. Never.”

On introducing Zak to Tony Khan:

“Tony was awesome. I was talking to him and I was like, ‘Maybe we can get him on a dark match today.’ He was like, ‘Get a visa, you can be on all the dark matches you want.’ So, I bought Zak a visa, so it should be here in August sometime.”

