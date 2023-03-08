Saraya Wants AEW To Introduce A New Championship For The Women’s Division

Saraya has been vocal about the potential of the AEW women’s division ever since she joined the promotion last year.

Saraya stated to Forbes in December that she believed there was room for a women’s tag team division and that an all-show women’s could be produced.

This past Sunday night at Revolution, Saraya had her first opportunity to win an AEW championship when she competed in a triple threat match against Jamie Hayter, the current AEW Women’s Champion, and Ruby Soho. Jamie Hayter won to retain her title. After the match, Soho turned heel by teaming up with Toni Storm and Saraya to attack Britt Baker and Hayter.

The Women’s World Title and the TBS Title are the two titles that the women’s division of AEW currently holds.

In a response to a tweet sent out by AEW that had a graphic honoring their women’s division for International Women’s Day, Saraya called for AEW to introduce a Women’s Tag Team Championship.

“Perfect way to celebrate would be to bring in Women’s tag titles,” she wrote.

Soho will face Skye Blue in a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. Saraya and Storm are anticipated to watch the fight from Soho’s corner.

You can check out Saraya’s tweet below: