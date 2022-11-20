Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury.
From the start, there were a lot of near falls, with Saraya getting her wrestling legs back under her as the match progressed. She managed to break free from Baker’s Lockjaw submission and win with a series of suplex-DDTs (Rampaige). =
Highlights from the match are below.
Night Cap by @Saraya!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Good night Doctor?! @Saraya was just inches from her first victory in #AEW!
What a counter by Dr. @realbrittbaker!
