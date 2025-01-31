Saraya’s AEW Contract Ends In September, Open To Future WWE Return

In the summer of 2024, Saraya signed a new contract with AEW, extending her stay with the company through September 2025. However, some fans speculate that once her deal expires, she may consider a return to WWE.

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for several months, with her last appearance taking place on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. That night, she competed in a Four-Way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. Her hiatus is reportedly due to her requesting time off.

In a new interview with TMZ.com, Saraya addressed her contract status and future possibilities.

“I love WWE,” she said. “I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I’m just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW.”

She also stated that she is ready to wrestle again and is open to facing TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Interestingly, Saraya’s last match in WWE was a multi-woman match at a house show involving Moné (then known as Sasha Banks). That bout ended prematurely after Saraya suffered a career-threatening neck injury following a kick to the back.