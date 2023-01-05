Saraya’s Mystery Partner Will Be ‘Pretty Evident’ on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Don’t expect AEW to reveal Saraya’s mystery partner on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but any mystery surrounding this will most likely be resolved in a matter of hours.

According to Fightful Select, Saraya’s promo tonight will make it “pretty evident” who her tag team partner will be next week. It’s pro wrestling, so it’s possible that this isn’t Mercedes Money (Sasha Banks), but at this point, all signs point to her debut next week.

AEW’s flagship show will debut a new production style, including a remixed theme song, a new stage and set, and new graphics.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin