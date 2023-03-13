Sarray Issues Statement Regarding Her WWE Departure

Following reports that she would be leaving WWE and returning to Japan, Sarray has officially announced her departure from the company.

She last wrestled in August on an episode of NXT, losing to Mandy Rose. She never factored into a consistent or major creative fashion after that, after many of her biggest supporters were let go from NXT.

It was said that by the spring of 2022, months after William Regal’s departure, the writing was on the wall for her.

Sarray has confirmed that she is no longer with WWE. She held a press conference on Instagram Live today while in Japan, announcing that she will now work as a freelance wrestler before taking to Twitter to make a more formal announcement.

She chose the moral high ground and only had positive things to say about her time in the WWE. Sarray wrote as follows:

“No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE. Thank you WWE. Thank you Sarray. Thank you WWE Universe.”

You can check out Sarray’s tweet below: