Sarray Reportedly Leaves WWE, Set To Wrestle In Japan

WWE NXT Superstar Sarray is reportedly leaving the company.

According to a new report from Tokyo Sports, Sarray left WWE today, Thursday, March 9, and will return to Japan on Monday, March 13.

Sarray signed with WWE in February 2020 after achieving success in Japan. Her arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she made her NXT in-ring debut on April 20, 2021, defeating Zoey Stark. Despite the fact that her signing was regarded as significant, Sarray was lost in the shuffle on the NXT brand.

Sarray’s character saw a reboot beginning in January 2022, centered on a medallion from her grandmother, but the program never really clicked. The original plan for the reboot has reportedly changed significantly as a result of the NXT 2.0 launch.

Sarray hasn’t wrestled since losing to then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on NXT TV on August 2, 2022. This defeat came after a brief stint in NXT UK.

Sarray is scheduled to return to the ring in Japan in May, but specifics are not yet available.