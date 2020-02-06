Sasha Banks Addresses Her Injury and WWE Royal Rumble Absence

While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Sasha Banks discussed her injury and not appearing at the Royal Rumble PPV:

“If you guys watched Friday night Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, the evil un-role model, terrible mother Lacey Evans tripped me backstage, and she hurt my ankle.

“I can barely walk ok. It’s terrible. I’m a person that always wants to be 125 percent, and right now, I’m just at 100 percent. You guys just have to wait,” Banks said. “It’s unacceptable. I’m at 100 percent. I need to be at 120 percent. I’m taking my time so that I can be bigger and better than ever.”

“Honestly, I wasn’t supposed to be in it [Royal Rumble] anyway because I’m a leader. I want to give girls other opportunities. I didn’t want to win that match because I didn’t want to choose my best friend nor did I want to choose Becky Lynch because I don’t want to go to RAW,” Banks said. “So I wasn’t going to be in the Royal Rumble regardless, and Bayley asked me to not come out for the match because she wanted to show people that she didn’t need my help. So I respect her.”