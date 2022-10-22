Sasha Banks and Kalisto Win Award for Their CBD Brand

The CBD brand owned by Sasha Banks and Kalisto has been officially recognized with an award. Banks made the announcement on Twitter, where she shared the news that the Kanndela CBD brand, which she co-founded with the former WWE superstar, had won an award at the World CBD Awards. According to Cannabis Health News, the product line was honored with the Industry Newcomer Award.

Over the course of the last few days, Barcelona played host to the B2B Expo Conference Gala and Awards ceremony, which also featured the World CBD Awards. Since 2019, this is the first time the event has been held. The last two award shows were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.