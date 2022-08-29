Sasha Banks and Naomi Expected to Make Their WWE Soon Very Soon

It would appear that WWE fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer before Sasha Banks and Naomi make their way back to the company.

PWMania.com previously reported that Banks and Naomi had agreed to return to the company with Triple H taking over creative duties. Before bringing them back to television, WWE has been waiting for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to finish so they can determine the winners.

This evening’s Raw episode will feature the tournament championship match, featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Both Banks and Naomi are back on the internal roster, according to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer also mentioned that Banks and Naomi are expected to return shortly.

Meltzer stated that Naomi and Sasha Banks should be returning within the next week. “Naomi and Sasha Banks should be back any week now,” Meltzer said.

In addition, Bryan Alvarez stated, “they are back being listed on the roster, so they should be back at any time.”

