Sasha Banks and Naomi Included in WWE’s New Fan Council Survey

To get feedback from fans on different Superstars, WWE has now released a new Fan Council survey.

The following options were provided to fans when asked their thoughts on the listed wrestlers: One of My Favorites; Very Good; Good; Fair; Poor; Unfamiliar.

Sasha Banks and Naomi, who haven’t been seen since they left RAW in mid-May, were the list’s two most interesting names.

Also included on the list was Commander Azeez. Since being reassigned to the WWE NXT 2.0 brand in early June, around the time Apollo Crews was, he has not been seen. Despite reportedly being sent back to NXT, Azeez has not yet made an appearance since the news was first reported by PWInsider in the first week of June. Azeez is currently listed on the SmackDown roster on the WWE website.

The list also included the following Superstars:

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexa Bliss

* Aliyah

* Angel

* Angelo Dawkins

* Asuka

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Bianca Belair

* Big E

* Bobby Lashley

* Brock Lesnar

* Butch

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Chad Gable

* Charlotte Flair

* Ciampa

* Cody Rhodes

* Commander Azeez

* Damian Priest

* Dana Brooke

* Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio

* Doudrop

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Erik

* Ezekiel

* Finn Balor

* Gunther

* Happy Baron Corbin

* Humberto

* Ivar

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Jinder Mahal

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Lacey Evans

* Liv Morgan

* Ludwig Kaiser

* ma.çé

* Madcap Moss

* mån.sôör

* Max Dupri

* Montez Ford

* Mustafa Ali

* MVP

* Naomi

* Natalya

* Nikki A.S.H.

* Omos

* Otis

* Queen Zelina Vega

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Reggie

* Rey Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Ricochet

* Riddle

* Ridge Holland

* Robert Roode

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins

* Shanky

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shotzi

* Sonya Deville

* T-BAR

* Tamina Snuka

* The Miz

* Theory

* Veer

* Xavier Woods

* Xia Li