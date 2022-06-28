Sasha Banks and Naomi Still Internally Listed on the Active WWE Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended by WWE indefinitely after walking out of RAW on May 16, 2022, and there were rumors that Sasha was let go from the company.

PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson stated in a follow-up that neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi had been officially let go by the company.

Internally, Banks and Naomi are still listed as being on the WWE roster, according to Johnson. Since they walked out of RAW a few weeks ago, there has been no internal change in their standing.

In recent days, Naomi has increased her activity on Twitter. She recently posted the following in reference to John Cena’s debut on WWE RAW.

“Nhoj you’re the best thank you for all the encouragement and feedback you’ve given me through my years and for the best tours ever ☺️ I’m only mad I missed you this time lol ( there’s always this amazing energy shift whenever you’re in the building)”