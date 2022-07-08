Sasha Banks and Naomi’s Social Media Update Indicates They Are Done With WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi appear to have left WWE, but they are not done with professional wrestling.

In their most recent Instagram biography updates, Banks and Naomi are no longer identifying as WWE Superstars. They are now identified as professional wrestlers in their biographies. This is good news for those wondering if they would keep wrestling but not so great news for fans who miss seeing them on WWE TV. It seems like they are still thinking about staying in wrestling.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks and Naomi were recently removed from the internal WWE talent roster, according to a new report from PWInsider, however there has been no official confirmation that they have left the company. The change reportedly occurred in the last 24 hours.

It is uncertain what the terms of their release from WWE are, or if there is a non-compete clause, but at some point, if they have been released from the company, they will be allowed to sign with any wrestling company in the world, including AEW and Impact Wrestling.

For what it’s worth, as of the time of writing, Banks and Naomi are both still listed on the public WWE roster as SmackDown Superstars.

