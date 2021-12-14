Sasha Banks Appears At Spider Man Movie Premiere

Sasha Banks represented WWE at the premiere of Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie, which hits theaters this weekend.

The Spider-Man premiere was held on Monday night at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, and Banks was the only pro wrestler at the invite-only event. She posed for photos on the red carpet, and spoke to some of the media there.

Banks teased that she met a big celebrity as she tweeted, “Zomg guess who I just met! [squinting face with tongue emoji] [star-struck emoji] #SpiderManNoWayHome”