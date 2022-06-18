Sasha Banks Being Released From WWE Said to Be “Accurate”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of RAW on May 16th, 2022, and there was speculation this week that Sasha had been released from the company.

The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that reports of Sasha Banks being released from her WWE contract are accurate according to multiple sources, WrestleVotes reports.

The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources. Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2022

Sasha was said to be negotiating with attorneys to break out of her WWE contract. Sasha was still listed on WWE.com’s active roster page as of Friday night, for what it’s worth.

F4WOnline.com’s Andrew Zarian had this to say regarding Sasha and WWE:

“In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role, and no problem. It’s now a role you’re playing. It’s a role with mid-level actors. Everybody’s a mid-level actor, except for a Roman Reigns, or a Brock Lesnar, or a Cody Rhodes. Those guys are the stars.”