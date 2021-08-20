Sasha Banks Calls Out Trish Stratus For A Match

Sasha Banks, who expressed interest in wrestling NoDQ.com Hall of Famer Trish Stratus last year, did an interview with WWE Deutschland and said the following about Trish…

“Man, this girl is dodging me. I’m waiting for Trish. I’m ready, I’m here. Whenever she’s free and wants to fight The Legit Boss, the greatest of all time, she can come find me, she knows where I’m at. She has my number, she has Vince [McMahon]’s number too.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

The quote can be heard around the 6:40 mark: