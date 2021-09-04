Sasha Banks Close To Making A Return To WWE Television?

After missing several WWE events, it appears that Sasha Banks is back on the road with WWE. Instagram user katia_m_torres_ uploaded several backstage photos from the September 3rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. Pictures were taken with several personalities including Logan Paul who made an on-camera appearance during the television broadcast. There was also a picture with Sasha.

Fightful.com confirmed that Sasha was at the event but they “have not been told of any creative plans at the moment for Banks.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the belief was that Sasha would be returning to WWE television at next week’s episode of Smackdown in New York City.