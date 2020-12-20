Sasha Banks Comments On Evolution II and Her Dream Match

Sasha Banks recently did an Instagram live chat with ProSieben MAXX and here are the highlights…

Having an Evolution II PPV or a Queen of the Ring tournament: “I feel like — I mean, a Queen of the Ring tournament on a whole PPV for itself would be really freaking cool. But I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time. So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start off little bit [with] matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Maybe something like that can happen. But that’s up to you guys, you have to tweet Vince [McMahon]. Make sure you keep on tweeting him so we can have that in 2021.”

Dream match in WWE: “There are so many. There’s so many new women, so I feel like all these matches, I can have. But even like a dream match with Trish Stratus? I feel we can make happen one day, I really do if she wants to, if she’s down. But we have to get paid a lot of money for that one, okay? Because that’s top dollar right there.”

