Sasha Banks Comments On Possible WrestleMania Pre-Show

While WWE has announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will now be a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, airing from multiple locations with no crowds, including the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, they have not confirmed a Kickoff pre-show. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to air on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at 7pm ET on both nights, but there’s no word yet on the Kickoff, which would have likely began at 5pm ET and ran for two hours.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter this afternoon and indicated that there will be a pre-show.

Banks made the comments when responding to comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was responding to an earlier tweet from Roman Reigns, on what the real WrestleMania 36 main event will be.

For those who missed it, Reigns tweeted about his match against WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg being the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Reigns wrote, “Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent”

Edge then responded and called Reigns a “Big Pup” before declaring what the real main event will be – his Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton, which should be confirmed during Monday’s RAW.

“Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent,” Edge wrote.

In an update, The Boss responded to The Rated R Superstar and The Big Dog this afternoon and said she will be headlining the pre-show, or the main event before the main event.

Banks wrote, “That’s cute Mr. Wolf and Mr. Dog. But this Panther will be main eventing the pre show. I left my mark at the @WWEPC. Just ask the eagle @itsBayleyWWE. She was there for 5 years so technically that’s her land and she wants you off her yard! #TheMainEventbeforeTheMainEvent”

Banks did make another tweet that seemed to shoot down her comments on the Kickoff pre-show, which we will get to down below in this post.

While SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has not responded to Banks’ tweet that she was tagged in, she did respond to the original tweet from Reigns.

She wrote, “NOT ME!!! hahahahahahahahahaha Have fun Big dog woof woof”

Going back to Banks, she then responded to that tweet from Bayley and “corrected” her earlier tweet on the pre-show.

Banks wrote, “Oops I mean, we will not be on. Let’s go gather some sheep [sheep emoji] [smiling face emoji] baaaaahaha”

A fan then commented that Bayley worked every pay-per-view but one in 2019, and worked live events, plus all SmackDown events except for 1 or 2. The fan added that Bayley came to the Performance Center last week “for you sheep” but none showed up. They ended the tweet with a “#WorkhorseSkippingMania” hashtag.

Bayley responded to that fan and wrote, “EXACTLY!!!!!!!! what more can I do for these sheep?!??”

Was Banks revealing some inside information on WrestleMania 36 having a Kickoff pre-show on at least one of the nights, or was she just messing around with fans on Twitter as she often does these days? Hopefully WWE will confirm the status of the Kickoff in the next few weeks when they confirm some of the other WrestleMania 36 details, including where the “multiple locations” will be.

