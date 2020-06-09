Sasha Banks Comments On Raw Energy, Taynara Conti Update

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti turns 25 years old today. Conti was released from WWE back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks wasn’t impressed with her time on this week’s RAW. The SmackDown Superstar took to Twitter and said the red brand energy isn’t really for her.

She wrote, “The energy on raw is not really for me. #LegitBoss #SmackDownLIVE #Sage”

RAW saw Banks and her partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, lose a non-title Triple Threat to The IIconics and the team of Charlotte and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. They later did commentary for the Asuka vs. Flair main event and brawled with The IIconics. Banks and Bayley will defend against The IIconics plus Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at WWE Backlash on Sunday.