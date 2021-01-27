Sasha Banks Comments On Snoop Dogg’s Top Rope Splash From AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on the The Complex Sports podcast, Sasha Banks commented on Snoop Dogg’s top rope splash from AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago:

“I saw him two weeks before he did that. He was talking about how he wanted to do a splash. I wasn’t thinking that splash was going to look like that. He called me right after, just cracked up laughing, asking if I was proud. I was like, ‘dude, if you had fun, that’s all that matters. We still got time. I wanna do matches with him, I want him as my tag team partner for WrestleMania. So we got time. I got time to train him. That splash is going to be five stars.”