Sasha Banks Comments On What Pissed Her Off About Ronda Rousey

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Sasha Banks talked about working with Ronda Rousey in WWE:

“I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know about real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a (better) locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘excuse me? who is you and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s where I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey. There could have been a lot of tension from the other three, I don’t know. I don’t even know why they call themselves the Four Horsewomen. ‘Thank you so much for being a fan, but that is our trademark,’ second, after Ric Flair.”

“I’m so down to working with Ronda again. I loved our match at Royal Rumble. To have a match with somebody that doesn’t have the professional wrestling background and was so new and fresh, I love challenges like that. She got it so quick because she did love it and was a fan and because over her fighting background, she knew how to take things and it flowed so easily and naturally. She was awesome to work with and I would love to have another match with her.”