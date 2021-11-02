Sasha Banks Fans Take Aim At Britt Baker; Fan Says ‘Someone Get This White Woman’

On Sunday, WWE promoted Sasha Banks for the upcoming WWE United Kingdom tour with the following caption:

“The BOSS will see you now [Briefcase emoji]”

Britt Baker responded with a quote retweet that promoted her AEW merchandise:

Sasha’s fans were not happy about this and responded to Baker. One fan wrote to Britt that “nobody cares about you. You can’t even lace Sasha’s boots” and another fan wrote that “Adam Cole’s girlfriend trying to milk some relevance out of WWE is just pathetic.” A fan went as far as to write “someone get this white woman” and other fans accused Baker of stealing Bayley’s “role model” catchphrase.

watch ya mouth shading black women i know THAT much https://t.co/kBWepEo8Y7 — c. (@bvnksmeteoras) November 1, 2021

You were literally inspired by Sasha which is questionable because you are absolute garbo in the ring and need gimmick matches to have a interesting match keep it cute https://t.co/WsN7jFl3Qs — cameron ❤️‍🔥 (@KOSKATINGZ) November 1, 2021

aren’t you the one who stole bayley’s role model gimmick??? you’re so brave 😭😭 also ain’t nobody buying these ugly shirts https://t.co/nGfRae4L4b — tshad SAW SASHA (@sashabvnk) November 1, 2021