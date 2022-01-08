Sasha Banks Injury Update and How Long She Will Be Out of Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appeared that Sasha Banks was injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at last Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC.

WWE provided the following update:

Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.