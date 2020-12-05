Sasha Banks Issues Challenge For WWE TLC

Sasha Banks is looking to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella at WWE TLC on 12/20.

An interview segment on tonight’s SmackDown ended with Banks laying the challenge down.

Here is the updated TLC card for 12/20 at Tropicana Field-

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a “Tables, Ladders, Chairs” match

-Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles

-Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Asuka & Lana

-The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

-Sasha Banks to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella