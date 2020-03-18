Sasha Banks Issues Statement Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36

Sasha Banks issued the following statement regarding Wrestlemania 36 being moved to the Performance Center:

”It honestly hurts to know that fans, whom a lot of save their money all year to go to wrestlemania, won’t be able to attend,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “The idea of a parent having to tell their child that they won’t be able to go breaks my heart. Fans make wrestlemania week! All of the events, axxess, they aren’t just there to watch the show, they’re apart of it. But in the end, the world is a scary place right now, and priority number 1 is everyone’s health and safety. So on April 5th, wrestlemania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it’s what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania”