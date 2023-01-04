Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being.

The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.

Banks reportedly became a free agent on January 1st, and she is scheduled to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s also a lot of speculation that she’ll be the mystery person teaming up with Saraya on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles next week.