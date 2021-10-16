Sasha Banks Not Telling People About Why She Missed SummerSlam 2021

In an interview with NYPost.com, Sasha Banks was asked about her absence from the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV event and here was her response:

“There’s no reason. I’m not telling you anything. (Laughs). You’re not Oprah. You’re not the WWE Network, you’re not getting me the views. I’m not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much.”

Sasha commented further on her time away:

“To me it’s not breaks. I’m kind of gone or off TV for one or two weeks. People think it’s like a big break. But you know there’s a lot of talent on the roster. It can’t always be the Sasha Banks show. I can’t be on every RAW and Smackdown, even though I wish I can. I’m a big star outside of the WWE, if you didn’t know. So I’m really booked and busy. If I can’t make the jet on time, I can’t make the jet on time. I can’t just have the plane waiting for me on their hands and feet. I’m just really busy. To me it’s nothing. I’m just showing up to work when I’m booked for work.”