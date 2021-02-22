Sasha Banks Opens Up About Asking To Leave WWE In 2019

WWE posted a preview clip from the Broken Skull Sessions episode with Sasha Banks which premieres after the Elimination Chamber PPV. In the video, Sasha Banks talks about her hiatus from the company in 2019:

“Depression was taking over. My mind was taking over. My thoughts were taking over. This place was being bigger than me. And I really, really lost myself because for a good seven years, I didn’t even hear my real name. I didn’t hear Mercedes anymore. All I heard was Sasha Banks, and traveling on the road, we only get one to two days off.”

“I didn’t even know who the hell I was. How I was going into work, how angry I was going in, how sad I was. I was not the person that I dreamt to be. It hit the fan and I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose myself. So I said, ‘You know what? I got to take a step away and find myself again and I gotta be brave about that.’ And that was probably one of the hardest things I had to do — ask to leave the WWE.”

“I asked to leave and Vince was like, ‘no,’ He said no. He said I’m gonna give you 30 days to think about it. And I took more than 30 days.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)