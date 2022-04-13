Sasha Banks Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return and Others Possibly Coming Back

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Sasha Banks commented on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at the Wrestlemania 38 PLE:

“Well, I wasn’t backstage when he came back…for myself, it’s so cool. I am such a big fan of the Rhodes family. Dusty Rhodes has given me everything, laid the foundation for me. So to see the Rhodes back in WWE is so cool. Next, let’s bring back Goldust, let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose, you want to come? Let’s go, the more the merrier. Let’s do it.”

“I would love to see Ruby Riott back in the WWE Universe, absolutely.”