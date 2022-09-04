Sasha Banks Says CBD Helped Her Stop Drinking and Taking Pain Pills in 2018

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks), Emmanuel Rodriguez (Kalisto), and his wife, Abigal Rodriguez, were recently interviewed by Cannabis & Tech Today Magazine to promote their CBD company, Kanndela, which is located in Winter Park, Florida. Banks is featured on the cover of the magazine.

Kalisto described how CBD helped him sleep better and recover from workouts more quickly, and Banks discussed her struggle with severe depression in 2018.

According to Banks, CBD made a positive impact on her pain, anxiety, and recovery from exercise. She also revealed that there was a time in her life when she consumed alcohol on a daily basis and took ibuprofen. She was able to wean herself off of the pain medications as well as the alcohol thanks to CBD.

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining,” Banks said. “It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

Additionally, Banks mentioned wrestlers who take CBD and have found that it is of great assistance to them.

She said, “And there are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, “Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good.” So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.”

Below is the cover of the magazine: