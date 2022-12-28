Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Came True Amid Rumors of Her NJPW Debut

Sasha Banks is about to embark on her next chapter in her professional wrestling career after her WWE release request was granted months ago.

Her non-compete clause will expire next week. She is reportedly on her way to NJPW and is already in Japan, where she will make her promotional debut on January 4th, 2023, at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome.

In the midst of rumors of her NJPW debut, the former WWE star took to Twitter to reveal that one of her greatest dreams had come true, but she did not elaborate.

Banks wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹😭🤯”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Champion desired a WWE contract on par with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but WWE refused.

You can check out Banks tweet below: