Sasha Banks Says She Already Feels Like A WWE Hall Of Famer

Speaking to Logan Paul on Impaulsive, Sasha discussed what’s next for her following her big win at WWE WrestleMania 38 where she alongside Naomi won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“It’s a spirit you have, John Cena, the Rock, where is a woman’s name next to it?”

Banks was asked if she is going to break out and be a superstar in the world.

“Yes, I am. It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule, when I shot The Mandalorian last year, it went from doing TV, doing live events, getting on a plane, going to LA, shooting all week, getting on a red eye, getting back to TV, putting my hair in, taking my hair out, for three months. If I’m going to take over the world, I have to choose one or the other and that’s the hard part to think of because wrestling has been my whole life.

When that time and opportunity comes, I really have to sit back and think, ‘What’s next?” Is it full-time Hollywood? Is it full-time doing something else that I have passion about or is it still being [in WWE] and making more history and changing the game and leaving a legacy that is forever cemented, but I feel like I’ve already done that. I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer and I feel like I’ve done it all, so what is that last legacy piece I can leave? I’m still searching.”