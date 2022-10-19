Sasha Banks Set for the USA Network’s Game Show “Barmageddon”

Sasha Banks is set to return to USA Network for an appearance on “Barmageddon,” a game show co-hosted by Nikki Bella.

Brie Bella is also listed as one of the show’s guests. Nikki, Carson Daly, and Blake Shelton co-host the show. The following is a summary of the show, which premieres on December 5:

“Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will see Shelton open the doors of his Nashville-based bar Ole Red to welcome a rowdy crowd for live music sing-alongs and well-loved bar games — with a twist! With Daly behind the bar and Shelton on stage, Bella will keep the competition fierce and set the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and many more.”

Due to creative differences, Banks and Naomi left WWE in May. The company later suspended them and stripped them of their titles. Banks has appeared on the runway and at movie premieres while away from WWE. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE.

The trailer is available below: