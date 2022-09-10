Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction.

Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere of the movie She-Hulk. Banks also worked in Hollywood as a cast member of Star Wars: The Mandalorian before taking a hiatus from the WWE. The pair were also recently spotted with WWE stars Titus O’Neil and Bailey.

Banks discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry while she was a guest on Ahch-To Radio.

She said:

“There is so much that I’m kind of creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. Like I said, I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. So, you just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. That’s probably…I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting…there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece.”

WWE suspended and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles after the pair walked out. However, it’s been reported that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to the company, with Triple H now in charge of creative.

Triple H recently commented on Banks’ WWE status and said “it comes down to what she wants to do with her life and her career.”

