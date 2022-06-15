Sasha Banks Successfully Undergoes Surgery This Week

Sasha Banks recently had eye surgery while on an indefinite suspension from WWE.

On Tuesday, Dr. Newsom of Newsome Eye in Tampa Bay, Florida, revealed how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with him. PRK surgery is a suitable option to Lasik for people who participate in high-impact sports.

“We are thrilled that another #WWE superstar graced us with their presence and is now seeing clear with her #NewsomEyes Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results! PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports. Watch her pre-surgery video and then swipe left to check out her entire journey. We loved having you @sashabankswwe #YouDeserveNEWSOMEYES #Ophthamology #TampaBay #PRKSurgery #Clearwater #EyeCare,” Newsom Eye wrote on Instagram, as seen in the post below.

WWE suspended Banks and her partner Naomi indefinitely after they walked out on an episode of RAW in early May, apparently due to creative differences. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were stripped from Banks and Naomi, and a tournament was announced for later, but nothing official has been announced regarding the tournament since then.

There's still no indication on when Banks and Naomi will return, but we'll keep you informed.