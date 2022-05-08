Sasha Banks Surprises Middle Schoolers In Brooklyn (Photos and Video)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks, took the time to visit KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, NY on Friday.

The kids were thrilled to see her and she let them hold the title belt to pose for pictures.

Banks and her partner Naomi have been locked in a feud with Shayna Baszler and Natalya as of late. Banks lost toBaszler on last night’s SmackDown, The champs ended up standing tall with the heel team to retreat.

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @WWE for coming to see The Wrestling Club. These kids will remember this day for the rest of their lives. 💙 💚 pic.twitter.com/3dt5CUZg3X — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 6, 2022

School was in session with The Boss at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn ahead of #SmackDown!@SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/Qj0ZjGGJXI — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2022