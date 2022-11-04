Sasha Banks Teases Something Really Big Coming Soon in New Cryptic Video

Sasha Banks fueled the rumor mill today with a teaser message for her fans on her Instagram Stories.

Banks stated that a date is approaching that she has been anticipating for the past six months and that she cannot wait for it to arrive. She also stated that she intends to make the most of this month in order to fulfill all of her dreams in preparation for the date. Finally, Banks stated that “there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming,” but she did not elaborate.

Banks’ full video message is as follows:

“As time passes, there’s been so much growth and there’s been so much beautiful opportunity and a journey that I’ve been loving, but as the time also goes on, the date is coming that I’ve been waiting for… the past six months and I can’t wait. But I’m really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you, but I just wanna let you know there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming.”

Banks captioned the video with a message to her Sasha Krew fans, writing, “I love you Krew.”

Banks may have been referring to the WWE Survivor Series event on November 26 from her hometown of Boston, but that remains to be seen.

Banks and Naomi have not been seen in WWE since they walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May while they were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. There have been numerous rumors and speculations about their returns and futures, but nothing has come to fruition. Banks has been training in the ring recently, but there has been no confirmation that she will return to WWE.