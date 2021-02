– SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has been announced as the Honorary Starter of NASCAR’s big Daytona 500 race next Sunday, February 14. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode featured a good amount of promotion for the biggest race of the year, and the upcoming NASCAR season.

START YOUR ENGINES! https://t.co/xkC1cajHwS — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2021