Sasha Banks Trademarks Her Real Name Amid Wrestling Return Rumors

The trademark rights to Mercedes Varnado, Sasha Banks’ real name have been secured.

On December 1st, the WWE star submitted a trademark application to the USPTO through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted numerous wrestlers with their trademarks. The trademark’s description is as follows:

“G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable.”

Since May, Banks and Naomi have not appeared on WWE television. It will take longer for fans to see Banks on WWE TV because there is no guarantee that she will return and it has been reported that the money talks have slowed down.

The following trademarks were previously filed by her business, Soulnado Inc., indicating she is prepared to leave the organisation should a deal not be reached:

* Mercedes Mone’

* Mone’ Talks

* Bank Mone’

* Statement Maker