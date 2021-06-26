Sasha Banks Trends On Social Media For Liking Anti-Vaccination Post

Sasha Banks, who hasn’t appeared on WWE television since April, trended on social media due to her Instagram account liking an anti-vaccination post. A Reddit post about the topic received over 3300 upvotes and over 1600 comments. Twitter users have also been commenting on the matter.

“Who cares about her politics?” “She’s just asking questions” “We don’t know if she actually believes this” Got your top 3 excuses out of the way for you, stans, time to come up with something new! pic.twitter.com/cBVQO5pl7b — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) June 26, 2021

Sasha Banks legit believes that water turns people woke. Lmaooooo. pic.twitter.com/vKkhOkSfVD — Sharjeel Loves Wrestling (@sharjeelmoghal) June 26, 2021

sasha banks is antivax… wow. all of the stans spending so much time trying to convince everyone the elite were right wing… well. curbyourenthusiasmtheme.mp3 — GeΩrge | fuck the fed 😃 (@AllEliteGeorge) June 26, 2021