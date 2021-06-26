Sasha Banks Trends On Social Media For Liking Anti-Vaccination Post

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sasha Banks, who hasn’t appeared on WWE television since April, trended on social media due to her Instagram account liking an anti-vaccination post. A Reddit post about the topic received over 3300 upvotes and over 1600 comments. Twitter users have also been commenting on the matter.

