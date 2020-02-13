Sasha Banks Tweets On Being Rich

Sasha Banks took to Twitter this week and thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for making her rich.

We’ve noted over the past few months how Banks often mentions McMahon in random tweets, sometimes commenting on her “big money” pay from WWE and thanking Vince for whatever. The Boss took to Twitter again this week and said she wouldn’t be rich without WWE. She thanked Vince again.

“I would not be rich without @wwe,” Banks tweeted. “I am thankful everyday! Thank you @VinceMcMahon”

Banks is currently out of action with an unknown injury, which was said to be an ankle injury in the storylines. She had been feuding with Lacey Evans, who the injury was blamed on.

Below is the full tweet Banks made this week: