Sasha Banks Tweets On Possible Match Against Meiko Satomura

Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and once again expressed interest in going at it with Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura. She wrote, “I want to you wrestle you @satomurameiko [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] [Earth emoji] I hope one day we can make that happen. [peace sign emoji]”

Banks then made a follow-up tweet where she said she’d need a three-week heads up, likely to prepare for Satomura. “Give me a 3 week notice [face with tears of joy emoji] [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji]”

Satomura appeared for WCW in 1996 and 1997, but made her WWE debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing in the semi-finals to winner Toni Storm.