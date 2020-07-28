Sasha Banks Says Triple H’s Birthday Has Been Cancelled Because Of Her Title Win

As noted before, this week’WWE RAW saw Sasha Banks capture the RAW Women’s Championship over Asuka. Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley now hold all the main roster gold in WWE as they also hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships together.

Above is post-RAW video of Sarah Schreiber approaching Banks and Bayley for comments. Banks said they still need the NXT Women’s Championship, held by Io Shirai.

Banks said, laughing: “All the titles! Well, actually, Sarah… not yet! We still need that NXT Women’s Championship, but maybe soon, but until then, I am “2 Beltz Banks” and it’s time to go celebrate!”

Banks also tweeted after the show and commented on the 51st birthday of Triple H. She wrote: “BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check [shout loud emoji],” she wrote.