Sasha Banks vs. Asuka For The RAW Women’s Championship Confirmed For SummerSlam

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at WWE SummerSlam. Tonight’s RAW saw Asuka defeat Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, in a non-title match. Per the stipulation, Asuka has earned a SummerSlam title shot from Banks with the win over Bayley.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.

Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with a few shots from tonight’s match:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.