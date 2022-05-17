Sasha Banks Walks Out of WWE RAW Due to Creative Issues With Vince McMahon

WWE’s social media channels advertised a Women’s 6-Pack Challenge just before this week’s episode of WWE RAW went on air, with the winner winning a future title shot against Bianca Belair. The announced participants were Becky Lynch, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH.

In a backstage segment with Becky Lynch and Adam Pearce, around an hour into RAW, Lynch said that Banks and Naomi had suddenly left the building, and she wanted to be declared the #1 contender. Pearce responded by saying Lynch would have to face Asuka in a singles match.

Backstage at RAW, the word is that Sasha Banks was unhappy with some of the planned creativity for the initial 6-Pack Challenge to select Bianca Belair’s next Hell in A Cell opponent, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon, and sources believe that when McMahon refused to change course on the plans, Banks refused to back down on her objections and decided to leave the show.

Naomi also left the show and was supposed to win the match, according to Fightful.com.

There’s no word yet on Naomi’s specific involvement, but she and Banks both left the Scope Arena in Norfolk near the start of the show.

It’s worth noting that the pre-RAW rundown sheet had no assigned producer or referee for the main event match, the Six-Pack Challenge. It was also highlighted in red, indicating a change could be happening. There were hastily produced segments planned to set up the change, but they were also reflected in the rundown sheets that were handed out before the show.

WWE issued a statement to media outlets regarding the matter. You can read WWE’s statement by clicking here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.