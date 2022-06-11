Satnam Singh Makes In-Ring Debut on AEW Rampage

Satnam Singh makes his pro wrestling debut in the ring Friday night on TNT’s AEW Rampage.

Singh and Jay Lethal defeated enhancement talents Mat Fitchet and Davey Vega on Friday night’s taped Rampage. The match lasted a little more than 1.5 minutes. Singh and Lethal were led to the ring by Sonjay Dutt for the match.

Singh overcame his opponents and landed a running crossbody on both of them. He then held both opponents up, allowing Lethal to administer Lethal Injection for the pin. After the match, Singh used a helicopter Crucifix Bomb to take down Fitchet.

Singh was billed as “1 in a Billion 7-foot-4-inch,” the tallest wrestler in AEW history, by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan Tony Khan, who tweeted to promote the debut.

Coming up next on #AEWRampage, it’s the long awaited debut of the 1 in a Billion 7’4” @hellosatnam teaming with @TheLethalJay!

Thank you to everyone watching Friday Night Rampage on TNT tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 11, 2022

“I’m so proud of my friend @hellosatnam!!! One hell of a debut!! Here’s to the future!” Dutt tweeted after the bout.

So far, the reaction to Singh’s debut on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, with significantly more positive responses than one might expect.

Singh, a former basketball player who signed with AEW in September 2021, made his AEW Dynamite debut on April 14th. Singh appeared alongside Dutt and Lethal in a new stable and defeated ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe right away. Singh has been involved in several storylines since then, including a beatdown on ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle and The Boys, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal at Battle of the Belts on April 16. Following Joe’s loss to Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing, AEW recently showed footage of Singh, Lethal, and Dutt taking out Joe. Since then, Joe has not been seen.

Singh was a second-round draft choice of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, despite never having played college basketball or professional basketball outside of the United States. He never made the NBA, although he did play in the NBA Summer League, G League, and the National Basketball League of Canada.

There’s no news on what will happen to Singh, Lethal, and Dutt after tonight, although the faction is said to be pushed.

