Satoshi Kojima To Compete At MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Satoshi Kojima will compete in a Battle Riot Match at their Battle Riot VII event on Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Satoshi Kojima enters Battle RIOT VII in LA

The Hunt for History Begins!

MLW today announced Satoshi Kojima will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

MLW’s Battle RIOT just got even bigger with the entry of one of the sport’s most decorated wrestlers. Satoshi Kojima, the legendary former two-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion and current MLW World Tag Team Champion, is officially entering the Battle RIOT for the first time in his storied career!

With 40 fighters battling for one shot at championship glory, Kojima is on a mission to accomplish what no one has before: become the first-ever three-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion. But to get there, he must outlast 39 of the toughest competitors in MLW, including allies and adversaries alike.

As one-half of CozyMAX, the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions, Kojima has proven time and again that he is an elite competitor. From headlining MLW’s biggest events to competing in the Tokyo Dome, Kojima has conquered every challenge thrown his way. However, the Battle RIOT is unlike anything he’s ever faced. With a new competitor entering every 60 seconds, eliminations happening via pinfall, submission, or over-the-top-rope rules, and chaos at every turn, the question remains: Can Kojima adapt to the RIOT and be the last man standing?

The Battle RIOT takes over Los Angeles on April 5, and MLW fans will witness history as Kojima fights through an unpredictable gauntlet of rivals and surprises. Will this be the night Kojima reclaims the MLW World Heavyweight Championship?

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!