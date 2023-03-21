Satoshi Kojima To Compete At The AJPW Champion Carnival 2023

At today’s All Japan Pro-Wrestling Dream Power Series event, Satoshi Kojima was revealed as the mystery entrant for Block A of the upcoming AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Tournament.
AブロックのXは新日本プロレス小島聡選手に決定‼‼
小島聡選手は2003 年優勝
13 年ぶり 10 度目の出場になります
This will be the first time in 13 years that Kojima will participating in the AJPW Champion Carnival Tournament. He won the tournament back in 2003.
２０１０年以来、１３年ぶりにチャンピオンカーニバルへ参戦する事になりました。
２００３年に優勝してるので、２０年ぶりの優勝を目指します。
こんな私でも、夢を見てくれる人がいるはず。
私自身の為に、私を応援して下さる人の為に、頑張りたいと思います。#全日本プロレス#ajpw
Satoshi Kojima is one of five pro wrestlers to ever hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship and AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.
Kojima will be joining Kento Miyahara, Yuma Aoyagi, Yoshitatsu, Cyrus, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk and Jun Saito in the A Block of the Champion Carnival 2023 tournament.
Kojima, who is signed to NJPW, just ended a run with Pro Wrestling NOAH.