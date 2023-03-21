Satoshi Kojima To Compete At The AJPW Champion Carnival 2023

At today’s All Japan Pro-Wrestling Dream Power Series event, Satoshi Kojima was revealed as the mystery entrant for Block A of the upcoming AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Tournament.

This will be the first time in 13 years that Kojima will participating in the AJPW Champion Carnival Tournament. He won the tournament back in 2003.

Satoshi Kojima is one of five pro wrestlers to ever hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship and AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.

Kojima will be joining Kento Miyahara, Yuma Aoyagi, Yoshitatsu, Cyrus, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk and Jun Saito in the A Block of the Champion Carnival 2023 tournament.

Kojima, who is signed to NJPW, just ended a run with Pro Wrestling NOAH.