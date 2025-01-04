Saudi Arabia Set To Host Royal Rumble 2026 As WWE Expands Global Reach

WWE is set to make history by hosting the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2026, marking the first time the iconic event will be held outside the United States since its inception in 1988.

PWInsider has confirmed the development with multiple WWE sources, and an official announcement is expected as early as the Raw on Netflix premiere on Monday. This move represents a significant expansion of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018 and is set to continue through 2028. To date, the collaboration has included 12 pay-per-view events and two television tapings.

The decision to bring the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia underscores WWE’s commitment to its global audience but is likely to spark debate, as previous events in the region have drawn criticism. Despite this, the move signals the possibility of other major WWE events, such as WrestleMania, being hosted in the Middle East in the future.

For now, the 2025 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on February 1 in Indianapolis, keeping with the tradition of hosting the event in the U.S. for another year before its groundbreaking international debut.